Cabinet Clears Rs 1,790 Crore AI-Powered Intelligent Traffic Management System For Delhi

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the implementation of the ITMS Project by Delhi Police at an estimated cost of Rs 1,789.52 crore, inclusive of taxes. The project will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

According to a release from the Ministry of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), as part of the wider efforts of the Central Government and the Government of NCT of Delhi to improve traffic management, transport infrastructure and urban mobility in the National Capital, a major technology-led initiative will now be taken up through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). The project will enable Delhi’s existing road network to be managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and integrated command-and-control systems.

In a Union Cabinet briefing, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Currently, all 1,529 traffic signals operate on fixed timers. This means that if a signal is programmed for 30 or 35 seconds, even if there is heavy traffic coming from one direction and very little from another, the red light will still remain on for the full 30 seconds. Instead, if the system becomes adaptive, intelligent, and capable of dynamic changes, the direction with heavier traffic and build-up gets a shorter red light, while the side with less traffic gets a longer red light duration."

He added, "At roundabouts (rotaries) in Delhi, logjams often occur. Practically everyone tries to enter from all directions, making it very difficult to exit the rotary. In such situations, can we have an intelligent system where no lights operate during low-traffic periods, but whenever traffic becomes intense, it can monitor and regulate the rotary in a circular sequence with 5-second intervals to hold traffic? All these solutions are possible through ITMS."

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Delhi has around 71 lakh active registered vehicles. Vehicular growth has substantially outpaced expansion of road infrastructure, while traffic regulation continues to depend significantly on fixed signal timings and manual intervention. The ITMS seeks to make better use of the available road capacity by enabling traffic management to respond dynamically to actual conditions on the road.

Smarter traffic signals and smoother movement: Adaptive Traffic Control Systems will dynamically adjust signal timings according to prevailing traffic conditions and coordinate signals along identified corridors, helping reduce avoidable stoppages and delays.

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The system will facilitate green corridors and priority movement for emergency vehicles, enabling faster passage through congested stretches.

Real-time detection of congestion, slow-moving traffic and road incidents will enable quicker diversions and operational response by Delhi Police.

Variable Message Sign boards and digital platforms will provide information on congestion, diversions, parking availability and traffic conditions. Information may also be shared with navigation service providers, helping commuters make better travel choices.

The system will strengthen automated detection of violations such as red-light and stop-line violations, speeding, wrong-way driving, non-use of helmets and seat belts, illegal parking and use of mobile phones while driving. AI-based analytics will also assist in identifying stolen, hot-listed and blacklisted vehicles, repeat violators and vehicles connected with hit-and-run incidents.

Traffic regulation, enforcement and information dissemination will be brought together on a common platform through Traffic Command and Control Centres, supported by secure Data Centre and Disaster Recovery infrastructure. The system will follow open standards and APIs to enable future integration and scalability.

The project will cover 1,092 Adaptive Traffic Control Systems and 1,029 enforcement locations. Implementation will be performance-driven, with each subsequent phase to be taken up after evaluation of the preceding phase against prescribed testing, commissioning, acceptance and performance parameters.

Delhi Police will implement the project through a Master System Integrator selected through competitive bidding. C-DAC will provide technical support as Project Management Consultant, including technical scrutiny, monitoring, validation and acceptance during implementation and operation and maintenance.