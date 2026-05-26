Cabinet Rejig Or CM Change: Is Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pushing For 'June Reshuffle' Amid Leadership Question Looms- What Comes Next?

New Delhi: The corridors of power in the national capital are buzzing with intense political activity today as the Karnataka Congress leadership descends upon Delhi for a high-stakes meeting with the party high command- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi to attend a meeting amid speculations of leadership change in the state.

As per reports, the gathering is expected to serve as a decisive moment for the state government, which has been grappling with persistent speculation regarding leadership stability and a long-overdue cabinet reshuffle.

A speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its 2.5 years of tenure last year. Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred.

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While neither Siddaramaiah nor Shivakumar directly addressed speculation around a possible leadership change, the timing of the meeting has intensified political chatter in the state.

Siddaramaiah when pressed by reporters on whether the visit points to an imminent leadership transition, he brushed it aside, stating, “There is always speculation.”

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Shivakumar- central figure in the unfolding drama- continues to maintain his public-facing stance of compliance with the high command's decisions, even as his supporters remain vocal about the long-speculated power-sharing arrangement.

When asked by reporters today whether he expects to be the next Chief Minister, Shivakumar offered a telling smile but maintained a strategic silence, choosing to let the upcoming closed-door deliberations with the party’s central leadership define the next chapter.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil, on being asked about the agenda of the meeting, said that only the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is aware of it, adding that the details will be shared only after the meeting.

"No one has any information about it. It could be about the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, MLC elections... There could be a cabinet reshuffle as well... Only Rahul Gandhi knows about it... When the CM and Dy CM meet him, you will know about it," he said.

A Show of Strength in the Capital

Aside from the internal power-sharing debate, the high command is set to address the long-overdue restructuring of the state cabinet, as per reports.

This reshuffle was originally slated for last November, but the party was forced to postpone it to prevent further infighting after several leaders engaged in public displays of rivalry, said reports.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections will also be central to the discussions in Delhi. With a strong majority in the legislature, the Congress is well-positioned to secure three of the four seats up for grabs.

These vacancies are set to occur as the terms of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, and BJP MPs Iranna Kadadi and K. Narayana come to an end.

July Reshuffle on cards?

Meanwhile, the political temperature in Delhi has spiked as a large contingent of Karnataka ministers, MLAs, and MLCs arrived in the city to rally behind their respective camps.

Reports further suggest that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is aiming to push for a cabinet reshuffle by the first week of June, is backed by a significant show of support.

Several of his close aides and senior cabinet colleagues, including Dr. G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, M.B. Patil, H.C. Mahadevappa, and B.K. Hariprasad, have gathered at Karnataka Bhavan to solidify his position.

Sources suggest that the CM’s camp is entering these discussions with the belief that the central leadership will favor a cabinet restructuring over an overhaul of the state's top leadership.

What Lies Ahead?

The meeting is set to be a comprehensive assessment of the party's current standing, focusing on three primary objectives. First, the agenda includes a push by the Chief Minister for a cabinet reshuffle, aimed at streamlining his team and accommodating key loyalists to improve administrative performance.

Second, the leadership will attempt to resolve the persistent "power-sharing" debate that has defined internal party dynamics since 2023, seeking to provide much-needed clarity on the state's executive future.

Finally, the deliberations will center on organizational unity, with a focus on crafting a cohesive strategy to navigate upcoming electoral challenges and solidify the party's position as a unified force heading into future polls.

According to Congress sources, clarity regarding the Chief Ministerial position is expected within the next two to three days.