'Digital Data, Room Search': SIT Tightens Noose, Re-Enacts Crime Scene With Twisha Sharma's Husband Samarth

New Delhi: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) prepares to formally assume control of the investigation into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma, the Bhopal Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) escorted the accused, her husband Samarth Singh, to his Katara Hills residence on Monday evening to reconstruct the crime scene linked to the May 12 incident.

The exercise was conducted just ahead of the anticipated arrival of a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Delhi, which is set to formally take charge of the investigation.

2-Hour Crime Scene Recreation

The SIT intensified its investigation by conducting a comprehensive, two-hour crime scene recreation and spot visit to piece together the events leading to the incident.

As part of the ongoing probe, investigators have seized several items belonging to the Samarth, including his laptop, mobile phone, and passport.

Advertisement

Among the documents recovered by the team was his government-issued identity card, which is currently being analyzed for potential leads.

Meticulous Search for Evidence

During the site visit, the SIT prioritized a search for any potential suicide note, conducting a systematic sweep of the entire residence. The investigation team also accessed Twisha Sharma’s room, which had remained sealed since the investigation began, to ensure no physical evidence was overlooked at the primary scene.

Advertisement

Witnesses at the scene reported a tense atmosphere, noting that Samarth became visibly emotional when he encountered his mother during the proceedings.

To facilitate the transition, the SIT has consolidated the full case diary- comprising critical digital and documentary evidence, as well as testimony from the accused and witnesses- for formal handover to the central agency.

Inconsistencies in Interrogation

The crime scene reconstruction followed a grueling three-hour interrogation session earlier in the day. During questioning, Samarth provided new details regarding the victim’s mental state, alleging that Twisha had been deeply distressed following a recent abortion, as per reports.

However, investigators have expressed skepticism regarding Samarth's cooperation.

Sources within the SIT suggest that when pressed about his movements while he was absconding, Samarth provided vague and contradictory information in an apparent attempt to mislead the investigation.

Additionally, Samarth maintained his previous claim that he had transferred Rs 7 lakh to Twisha.

CBI Re-Registers FIR

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken over the investigation and re-registered the FIR after receiving the case files from the Madhya Pradesh Police.

A central agency team has already arrived in Bhopal and officially taken control of the case.

On Tuesday, the CBI will start its inquiry. The re-registered FIR names Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused. The charge has been filed under several sections pertaining to cruelty against a married woman and dowry harassment.

What The CBI FIR Reveals?

According to the FIR now re-registered by the CBI, Bhopal Police had received information on May 12 around 10:20 pm from Twisha’s husband, who informed the police that his wife had committed suicide.

As per the FIR, "antemortem hanging by ligature" was the cause of death. Additionally, it states that “multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted).”

The FIR also includes testimony from Twisha's relatives, who claimed that Twisha and Samarth Singh were married on December 9, 2025. The complaint claims that Samarth's mother demanded a dowry of about Rs 2 lakh during the wedding.

Twisha's family claimed that her husband and in-laws harassed her about dowry demands starting in February. According to the FIR, she was frequently made fun of and informed that her family's wedding expenditures fell well short of their expectations.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that Twisha's father routinely moved money to her bank account online and that she was not provided money for her personal expenses. Twisha fell pregnant in April, and her mother-in-law and husband allegedly put pressure on her to end the pregnancy, according to the FIR.

“Under duress, she aborted the child in the first week of May,” the FIR stated.

The complaint further mentions that on April 22, Samarth assured Twisha, her mother and others that he would not assault her. On the night of May 12, at around 9:41 pm, Twisha reportedly spoke to her mother through WhatsApp using her father’s phone.

“Samarth was shouting in the background and the phone was disconnected,” the FIR stated.

“I tried reaching out to my daughter, Samarth, and his mother. This went on for 20 minutes,” Twisha’s father said in the complaint. “At around 10:35 pm, my daughter-in-law Rashi received a call from Giri Bala, saying, ‘she is no more’.”

Police negligence once again

Allegations of police negligence continue to surround the investigation as reports indicate that the forensic team from AIIMS Delhi, which arrived to perform a second post-mortem, was not provided with the belt purportedly used in the incident.

Officials claimed the evidence was with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and have since issued a formal request to the unit to retrieve it.

Furthermore, police's methodology has again been questioned, noting that it took 13 days before officials conducted a spot verification at the residence.

During this two-hour site visit on Monday, investigators finally seized potential evidence, including mobile phones and laptops.