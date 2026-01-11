Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi's Airport Express Line Services, Restoration Work Planned for Tonight

New Delhi: Train services on the Airport Express Line have been regulated since today morning following theft and damage to signalling cables between Dhaula Kuan Metro Station and Shivaji Stadium station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a report.

According to DMRC, approximately 800 metres of signalling cables were damaged by miscreants in the mid-section between the two stations. Although the cables were cut during the attempted theft, the thieves could not remove the cut sections, which were later found near Metro Pillar 09 during inspection.

The cable theft disrupted the signalling system, resulting in trains operating at a restricted speed of 25 kmph on the affected section between Dhaula Kuan and Shivaji Stadium stations on the Up Line towards New Delhi. However, normal train services are available on the remaining stretch of the Airport Express Line.

DMRC said trains normally run every 10 minutes on the Airport Express Line and that replacing the signalling cables during revenue hours would adversely affect passenger services. To minimise inconvenience, restoration work will be carried out at night, after revenue service ends. Preparatory and planning work is underway during the day for nighttime restoration.

To keep passengers informed, regular announcements are made at stations and on board trains on the Airport Express Line. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as travel times may be slightly longer.

DMRC expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to cable theft incidents and said it is in touch with the law and order authorities to address the issue.

Meanwhile, under the Timetable of Trains (TAG) 2026, Indian Railways has introduced new trains, extended existing services, increased frequencies, converted trains to Superfast, and sped up services across various railway zones, according to a release.

In the Central Railway (CR) zone, four new trains have been introduced, six trains extended, and 30 trains sped up. The East Coast Railway (ECOR) has introduced four new trains, extended four existing services, and accelerated three services. The East Central Railway (ECR) recorded significant expansion, with 20 new trains introduced, 20 trains extended, and 12 trains accelerated.

The Eastern Railway (ER) introduced six new trains, extended four, and sped up 32 trains. The North Central Railway (NCR) added two new trains, extended four, increased the frequency of two, and increased the speed of one. The North Eastern Railway (NER) introduced eight new trains, extended four, increased the frequency of two, and sped up 12 trains.