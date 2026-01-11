Soldier Dies In Satara Accident; Wife Gives Birth To Daughter Hours Later, Attends Funeral On Stretcher

Satara: A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra on Friday night as a soldier, who was on paternity leave, died after a pickup truck rammed into his motorcycle. Pramod Parshuram Jadhav, posted in the Secunderabad-Srinagar sector, had come home for the delivery of his daughter, but met with the horrific road accident just hours before the birth of his child.

Jadhav, who hailed from Maharashtra's Dare village, sustained serious head injuries during the accident and died on the spot. Hours after his death, his wife delivered a baby girl.

As the mortal remains of the soldier was brought home on Sunday, his wife was brought from the hospital on a stretcher as her husband's funeral. The newborn child, who is just hours old, was also brought to the funeral site to have the first and last glimpse of her father. A heartbreaking video showed his wife, who was still recovering from childbirth, wailing beside her husband's mortal remains.

Soldier's wife brought on stretcher to his funeral | Image: Republic

The heartbreaking situation triggered an emotional response in Jadhav's village, where he was given full state and military honours as his family and the local community mourned his untimely death.

Police have registered a case to investigate the soldier's accident. It is not known if any arrests have been made in the case.

