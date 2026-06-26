Cake in Drain: Agra BJP Councillor Celebrates Birthday in Sewage-Filled Gutter | WATCH

New Delhi: BJP councillor Kishan Nayak staged an unusual protest in Uttar Pradesh's Agra by celebrating his birthday while standing inside a sewage-filled drain, alleging that repeated complaints over poor sanitation and an open drain had gone unheard.

The symbolic protest, held near the Langde Ki Chowki Hanuman Temple, was aimed at drawing attention to the area's long-pending civic issues ahead of the monsoon.

Visuals from the incident showed Nayak standing knee-deep in dirty drain water alongside local residents as he cut a birthday cake placed on a table inside the drain while locals gathered around, cheered for him and chanting slogans in support of the councillor.

A banner displayed during the protest read, “May Hanuman Ji bless us.”

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Nayak claimed that officials of the Agra Municipal Corporation had failed to act despite repeated representations seeking construction and cleaning of the drain.

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According to the BJP councillor, he has submitted more than 30 letters to the mayor and the municipal commissioner over the past three years, but the issue remains unresolved.

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Further, he alleged that civic authorities continued to ignore complaints regarding the open drain and poor sanitation, forcing him to adopt an unconventional form of protest.