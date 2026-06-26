Rajasthan Education Minister's 'Prostitute' Remark Against State Congress Chief Triggers Massive Row

New Delhi: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has triggered a major controversy by comparing Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra to a "prostitute" while defending Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena against corruption allegations.

The remarks sparked sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP leader of lowering the standards of political discourse and disrespecting the dignity of the office he holds.

This comes after Govind Singh Dotasra levelled allegations against Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena.

Responding to the accusations, Madan Dilawar launched a scathing attack on Dotasra, comparing him to a "prostitute" and saying that just as a prostitute might accuse a virtuous and devoted wife, similarly those "immersed in corruption" were questioning honest leaders.

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Further, he described Dotasra as "dishonest" and "shameless" while calling Dr Kirodi Lal Meena “pure as gold".

Following the controversial remarks, Congress strongly condemned the statement, calling them derogatory and unbecoming of a constitutional officeholder.

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Congress national spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the language used by a person holding the Education portfolio sends a wrong message to society. She accused the BJP government of resorting to personal attacks on opposition leaders instead of responding to political criticism with facts.