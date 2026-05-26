Calcutta High Court Vacates Interim Protection For TMC’s Jahangir Khan Amid Multiple FIRs

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday vacated the interim protection against coercive police action previously granted to prominent party leader Jahangir Khan.

Refusing to extend his legal shield, the court made a stern observation, stating it would be unjust to grant judicial protection to an individual based on a shifting political climate or allegations of state-sponsored vendetta.

The single-judge bench of Justice Partha Sarathi Sen officially turned down Khan’s prayer for an extension of his interim protection, which the court originally granted on May 18.

Khan, a powerful local leader in the South 24 Parganas district, had approached the court claiming that multiple criminal cases were being rapidly slapped against him out of political malice.

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Dismissing these assertions, Justice Sen noted that criminal investigations must follow their own due course, independent of external political developments. The court observed:

“It would be unjust to give protection to the petitioner only on account of a change in the political scenario in the state and over the allegation of political vendetta levelled by him.”

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Opposing the TMC leader’s plea, Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar presented a clear timeline of events to argue why the shield was no longer warranted.

The state's counsel pointed out that the initial legal immunity was explicitly granted to ensure Khan could freely participate in the heavily contested Falta Assembly constituency repoll.

According to police reports submitted to the court, Jahangir Khan is currently facing at least seven distinct First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him at the Falta police station.

The allegations span various serious offences, many of which intensified following the countermanded April 29 elections, where large-scale voting irregularities were alleged by opposition parties, triggering the subsequent May 21 repoll.

With the high court pulling back the legal umbrella, the Diamond Harbour-belt powerhouse faces the immediate prospect of coercive action, including potential arrest by local police.