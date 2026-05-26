SSC GD 2026 Cancelled at Multiple Centres Over Capacity Errors and Technical Glitches

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) Constable Examination 2026 was hit by severe disruption and widespread mismanagement on Monday, May 25th, forcing the cancellation of multiple exam shifts across several cities, including Kanpur, Muzaffarpur, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj.

The cancellations—triggered by extreme overcrowding at venues and system-wide technical failures—have once again put the spotlight on infrastructural gaps and poor planning in large-scale government exams, especially as the country it still grappling with the NEET-UG paper leak scandals and even malfunctions in the CBSE exams.

Overcrowding in Kanpur and Prayagraj

The most severe management breakdown occurred at the Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Online Centre in Maharajpur, Kanpur. Due to a major clerical oversight, the number of candidates assigned to the venue far exceeded its actual capacity.

While the online center has a maximum seating capacity of just 399 candidates per shift, admit cards were issued to approximately 819 candidates for each session causing a massive overflow. The computer-based test was scheduled for two afternoon shifts from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Confusion erupted after nearly 350 students had already entered the hall, leaving hundreds stranded outside as authorities suddenly realized they lacked computers and seats.

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As frustrated candidates for both shifts converged on the venue, angry protests erupted onto the streets. A group of students attempted to block the Kanpur-Prayagraj National Highway in protest. Local police, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta, quickly intervened to clear the highway and restore order.

DCP Gupta later denied rumors of vandalism, confirming that the situation was handled peacefully through direct discussions with the distressed aspirants. A near-identical capacity crisis was reported in Prayagraj, where chaos erupted during the second shift after the venue was flooded with far more candidates than it was equipped to handle, requiring police deployment to pacify agitated students.

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Technical Glitches Halt Exam in Muzaffarpur

Simultaneously, the SSC GD Shift 2 and Shift 3 exams had to be called off at designated centers in Muzaffarpur due to critical technical glitches. Invigilators cited severe, system-related network issues that prevented the computer-based testing software from launching smoothly, making it impossible for candidates to log in and attempt the paper.

The Staff Selection Commission has assured candidates that they will not lose their chance to compete due to these administrative lapses.

Issues were also from Gorakhpur.

Next Steps for Affected Candidates

1.Monitor Official Channels: Immediate.

Regularly check the official SSC website and your registered email inbox. The commission will announce fresh exam dates specifically for the affected centers soon.

2.Download New Admit Card: Prior to New Exam Date.

The SSC will issue fresh SSC GD 2026 admit cards specifically for the cancelled shifts. The old admit cards will no longer be valid for entry.

3.Report to the New Venue:On Rescheduled Exam Day.

Arrive at the newly designated exam center with your fresh admit card and at least one valid, government-issued photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID.

Wasted Travel Expenses