'Call Us Bangladeshis, We Will Dig Your Grave': Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari's Warning To BJP Sparks Controversy

Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Irfan Ansari has sparked controversy by issuing a stern warning to BJP workers in the state.

"If you call us Bangladeshi, we will dig your grave," the minister said, apparently referring to BJP workers in Jharkhand.

Ansari, the Minister of Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare of Jharkhand, made the remark at a public event in the state.

"If we want to completely reform Jharkhand's healthcare system, we must first address the BJP. The BJP has become an obstacle in the state. They have deep ties with infiltrators and Bangladeshis. These people have insulted not only us but also our society. They have demoralized us, poisoned the minds of children, and tampered with their identity. All of you must not fall for the BJP's deception. Do not pay attention to their words. We must focus on education and healthcare, on which I am continuously working," Ansari said, addressing the public.

This comes amid the crackdown on Bangladeshi infiltrators in various parts of the country.

Speaking to Republic's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Ansari issued a clarification on his remark and accused the BJP of calling him a Bangladeshi national.

"We are hurt by the BJP's activities. At a programme, children told me that the BJP is poisoning the minds of people by calling us Bangladeshis and infiltrators. I have also been called a Bangladeshi. Can Irfan Ansari be a Bangladeshi?," said Ansari.

"There is not a single Bangladeshi in Jharkhand. I have issued an open challenge to the BJP: if they find one Bangladeshi infiltrator in the state, I will do what they say. They lower the morale of our children by calling us infiltrators," the minister added.

How Did BJP Leaders React to Irfan Ansari's Remark?

Responding to Ansari's statement, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is, in reality, a 'ghuspatia bachao andolan,' as the Home Minister called it. Irfan Ansari, a Jharkhand Minister, said that we will dig the graves of those BJP leaders who speak of infiltrators and Bangladeshis. Abdur Rahim Bakshi threatened a BJP MLA, saying that if you use the word 'infiltrator' and take action against Bangladeshis, I will throw acid on your face and pour acid inside your mouth so you can't speak anymore. With great sensitivity, I appeal to the Kolkata High Court to take suo motu cognizance of this."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also criticized the Congress party and Ansari's remark.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, “Congress’ Muhabbat Ki Dukaan... After abusing PM’s mother, the RSS, and calling Bihar 'Bidi,' Congress serial offender Irfan Ansari calls for digging graves of crores of BJP workers and voters—an open call for genocide. This is Muhabbat ki Dukaan and Sanvidhan ki raksha, Rahul Gandhi? Irfan Ansari has previously made objectionable comments about a tribal woman, Sita Soren!”