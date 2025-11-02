Called Kumbh Useless, Now He's Celebrating Halloween: BJP Jabs Lalu Yadav's Halloween Party

Patna: Amidst the intensified campaigns of the Bihar Assembly elections, a few video clips of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren have gone viral on social media. The videos of the celebration were shared by his daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya with the caption, “Happy Halloween to everyone.” The visuals showed Lalu Yadav joining his grandchildren, dressed in spooky Halloween costumes, and enjoying the celebration.

The former Bihar Chief Minister was seen laughing and distributing chocolates. The clips quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which criticised him recalling the RJD supremo's previous 'Kumbh' remark.

Sharing the video of Lalu Yadav's Halloween celebrations on X, BJP reminded people that the politician had once called the Kumbh Mela “useless”.

In a post on X, the BJP stated, “Don't forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who called the grand Kumbh of faith and spirituality useless and is celebrating the British festival Halloween. Whoever strikes at faith, the people of Bihar will not vote for him.”

Earlier this year, during the Mahakumbh Mela, Lalu Yadav had said, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh [Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless.]" His remark about the Kumbh Mela received massive backlash from various political parties and social media users.

Halloween, which is celebrated globally on October 31, originated from the ancient Celtic festival Samhain. It's a fun festival with costumes, trick-or-treating, and pumpkin carving.

