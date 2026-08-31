Camac Street Scuffle: TMC MP Derek O’Brien Skips Police Summons, Served Fresh Notice

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien skipped his scheduled questioning before the Kolkata Police on Monday, August 31, 2026, in connection with a scuffle during a civic demolition drive at 9 Camac Street. Following his non-appearance, police officers delivered a fresh notice to his residence, summoning him to appear on Wednesday.

O’Brien’s counsel emailed Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Monday morning stating that the MP could not appear, claiming the initial summons was "not in order" and requesting additional time.

Two Kolkata Police officers arrived at O’Brien’s residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road shortly after he departed, handing the second notice to his security staff.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been directed to appear for questioning on Tuesday, while his personal assistant, Sumit Roy, has been summoned for Wednesday.

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Background of the Incident

The case stems from an August 27 confrontation outside 9 Camac Street, which houses Abhishek Banerjee’s office premises.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials, escorted by police personnel, arrived to dismantle an unauthorised hoarding on the top floor of the building.

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Civic workers were allegedly blocked from entering the building by party workers and private security, triggering a clash.

CCTV footage purportedly showed O’Brien lying on the ground to physically obstruct law enforcement, while TMC workers allegedly assaulted officers, pulled their collars, and snatched a wireless radio.

Ongoing Legal and Administrative Action

Kolkata Police have registered three separate FIRs covering charges of assault, rioting, and obstruction of public servants, leading to 14 arrests so far.

The Calcutta High Court declined to grant interim protection to the TMC legal team on August 28, noting the plea held no merit as the illegal billboard had already been taken down.