'Can Barely Stay In Delhi For 2 Days, Get Sick': Nitin Gadkari Pushes For Clean Fuel Amid Worsening Pollution

New Delhi: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari lamented the poor state of pollution in the national capital saying that he had cannot even stay in Delhi for two days because he gets sick and develop infection.

“If there is any true nationalism today, it is reducing the country’s imports and increasing exports. But what situation have we created for ourselves? I can barely stay in Delhi for two days; I get sick. I got an infection. Why is there pollution everywhere in Delhi?" Gadkari said.

The Union Road Transport Minister was speaking at a book launch program of ‘My Idea of Nation First - Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism'. He expressed that it is unfortunate that around 40 per cent of pollution is linked to the road transport sector.

"I am the Road Transport Minister, and around 40 per cent of pollution is linked to our sector,” Gadkari said.

Advertisement

Stressing on the need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, which directly contribute to air pollution, he asked whether it is possible to follow an alternative strategy.

"Even today, we are spending Rs 20 lakh crore. What kind of nationalism is this? In this country, we are spending Rs 20 lakh crore on fossil fuels and importing pollution. Can we not create an alternative India?” he said.

Advertisement

Gadkari highlighted the growing role of farmers in energy production saying that farmers were no longer limited to food production. He pointed out that India already has the capability of producing clean alternate fuel.

“Sudarshan ji used to tell me many times that the farmer of this country, the annadata, will also become an energy provider, a fuel provider, even an aviation fuel provider. Now all of that has happened. But no one is ready to trust it,” Gadkari said.

The Minister said that in current times, electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles have become economically viable and new technologies have developed, that can reduce running costs as well as vehicluar emissions.