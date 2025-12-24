'No PUCC, No Fuel' To Stay Even After GRAP-IV Ends: Minister Sirsa Amid Worsening Air Pollution In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved a series of major decisions aimed at strengthening the capital's fight against pollution and improving environmental governance, according to a press release.

Announcing the outcomes, Minister for Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that these initiatives would bring "a decisive reduction in sources of air and water pollution, while creating a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment."

The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies that are under the Delhi government. There are approximately 1000 such water bodies in Delhi, out of which 160 water bodies fall under the Delhi Government's domain.

Sirsa stated, "The rejuvenation of Delhi's water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year."

Earlier, DPCC had provided Rs. 19 crore for this initiative. With this additional Rs. 100 crore, the goal is to achieve 100% rejuvenation of all identified water bodies. The Minister also informed that follow-ups would be made with DDA to ensure similar action on their part, the release stated.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Delhi's first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, covering 11.5 acres, which will adhere to the best pollution norms and operate on a 100% circular, zero-waste model.

"This will be India's first state-of-the-art e-waste facility built on zero pollution and zero wastage principles. The plant will fully recycle and reuse water through an advanced recirculation mechanism," Sirsa said. He emphasised that the plant will set a benchmark for sustainable e-waste management, ensuring no water or air pollution and contributing significantly to Delhi's clean industrial infrastructure.

Another Cabinet decision transferred operational control of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses from DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System) to DTC, effective from the next financial year.

According to Sirsa, "Bringing all bus operations under DTC will enhance service efficiency, allow rationalisation of routes, and ensure better employment stability for drivers and conductors currently engaged under outsourced arrangements."

The move is expected to strengthen route planning, ensure accountability, and foster a unified command structure within Delhi's public transport network.

Additionally, the Delhi Government has decided to continue the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' campaign even after GRAP restrictions are lifted, reinforcing vehicle emission compliance year-round.

Sirsa said, “Vehicle pollution is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution. A vehicle driving without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate is no less than committing a crime against Delhi's air.”

Recent inspections found 12 PUCC centres engaging in irregularities. Continuous verification will be carried out to ensure transparency and strict adherence to pollution norms, Sirsa said.

Additionally, 411 polluting industries have been issued closure notices by DPCC and 400 sealed by MCD, totalling over 800 enforcement actions to curb the growing pollution.

Four new Automated Vehicle Testing Stations (ATS) are soon to be made functional to ensure stricter emissions and fitness testing for commercial vehicles. Amendments to the ASG mandate for high-rise buildings now allow installation of mist-based dust suppression systems, a proven method already deployed at ITO and other key location