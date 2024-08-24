sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Can govt employee opt between Unified Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme? Minister Answers

Published 22:06 IST, August 24th 2024

Can govt employee opt between Unified Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme? Minister Answers

The Modi Cabinet has approved assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for government employees under the new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Can govt employee opt between Unified Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme? Minister Answers
Can govt employee opt between Unified Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme? Minister Answers | Image: Republic/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:18 IST, August 24th 2024