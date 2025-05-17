Can't Afford to Empower Nations Working Against India: Jagdeep Dhankhar as Boycott Turkey Chorus Grows

Amid the Boycott Turkey campaign in India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has stated that India cannot afford to empower nations that act against its interests.

Speaking at the annual convocation of Jaipuria Institute of Management at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he urged all citizens to embrace the spirit of economic nationalism.

“Can we afford to empower countries that are inimical to our interests? The time has come for each one of us to deeply reflect on economic nationalism,” he said.

He emphasized that every individual has a role to play in strengthening national security.

“Every individual is empowered to contribute to the nation’s security. Trade, business, commerce, and industry, in particular, can play a pivotal role in addressing security concerns,” said Dhankhar.

Taking a pointed dig at Turkey for its support of Pakistan during times of conflict with India, the Vice President remarked, “We can no longer afford to strengthen the economies of such countries through our travel or imports. These nations, in times of crisis, take positions against us.”

Affirming the principle of ‘Nation First’, he added, “I firmly believe that we must always keep one thing in mind: the nation comes first. Everything must be evaluated through the lens of deep, unflinching commitment and dedication to nationalism—because there is no other way. And we must instill this mindset in our children from the very beginning.”

The statements of the Vice President comes amid the Boycott Turkey campaign gaining momentum with many trade associations ending trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Boycott Turkey Campaign

A wave of public outrage is sweeping across India after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly expressed support for Pakistan amid the recent military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad during Operation Sindoor. The remarks have triggered a growing Boycott Turkey campaign across the country, with citizens calling for a halt in tourism, trade, and diplomatic ties with Ankara.

In a major crackdown against Turkey, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has cancelled the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation. The company is involved in handling ground and cargo operations for several airlines at various Indian airports.

Academic institutions including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia University have also suspended their Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Türkiye and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye.

“Visionary Leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”

During his address, Dhankhar also lauded the Indian Armed Forces and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “visionary leadership” for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.