'Can't Halt Everything': SC Bars Complete Metro Shutdown Ahead Of CJP Protest, Seeks Relief For Commuters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to ensure there is no complete prohibition on the movement of Metro trains in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), asking officials to allow Metro and other railway services to operate in a regulated manner to minimise inconvenience to residents.

The court directed authorities to reconsider the restrictions imposed in view of the proposed demonstration, emphasising that security measures must comply with the principle of proportionality and should not unnecessarily disrupt the daily lives of commuters.

“We make it clear that no complete prohibition of movement of Metro should be imposed. The Solicitor General has fairly agreed to impress upon the authorities to reconsider the prohibition and allow Metro and other trains in such a regulated manner so that no inconvenience is caused to residents of Delhi, keeping in mind the principles of proportionality,” the court said.

The Supreme Court also directed authorities to publicise revised restrictions and advisories widely through newspapers, official websites and other platforms. The objective is to ensure that commuters are informed about barricades, movement restrictions and alternative routes before travelling.

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The court clarified that the proceedings primarily concerned restrictions affecting the movement of ordinary citizens and their access to public transport. It also asked organisers seeking relief on issues directly concerning the right to protest and restrictions imposed on protesters to approach the court through an urgent plea.

SC Questions Sweeping Restrictions Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest

The Supreme Court's directions came as Delhi authorities stepped up security arrangements ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration on October 10. Restrictions on Metro station access, train services and road movement had raised concerns over the impact on commuters travelling across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

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During the hearing, the court questioned the extent of the restrictions and stressed that authorities must strike a balance between maintaining law and order and ensuring that residents can access essential transport services.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, heard a petition challenging the restrictions imposed ahead of the protest.

The court observed that while authorities could regulate movement to prevent overcrowding and maintain security, they should not completely halt public transport services when regulated operations could achieve the same objective.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, questioned the restrictions and argued that the proposed demonstration was peaceful.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the court that he would impress upon the authorities to reconsider the restrictions and allow transport services to function in a regulated manner.

The court's order makes clear that Metro trains cannot be subjected to a blanket prohibition on movement. Authorities must instead assess what restrictions are necessary and implement them proportionately.

Authorities Asked To Publicise Revised Advisories

Apart from directing that Metro and other railway services continue in a regulated manner, the Supreme Court stressed the need for clear communication with the public.

The court directed authorities to give wide publicity to their revised decisions through newspapers, official websites and other platforms. Commuters must be informed about areas affected by barricades, restrictions on movement and alternative routes to help them plan their journeys.

The direction comes amid concerns that last-minute changes and unclear advisories could leave passengers stranded or force them to take longer routes to reach their destinations.

The court also distinguished between the issues raised in the ongoing proceedings and the broader question of restrictions on the right to protest. It indicated that organisers seeking specific relief concerning their protest and the restrictions imposed on them should file an urgent plea addressing those issues directly.

The present proceedings, the court clarified, were primarily concerned with protecting the movement of ordinary citizens and ensuring access to public transport.

Delhi On Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest

Delhi is on heightened alert ahead of the October 10 demonstration. Police have announced security arrangements at sensitive locations, while restrictions and traffic advisories have been issued in anticipation of the gathering.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed CJP protest, citing the absence of the mandatory 10-day advance intimation required for the gathering. Authorities have also stepped up security at key entry points and sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.

Earlier advisories indicated restrictions at 57 Metro stations, with entry and exit gates scheduled to close from 9 pm on October 9. Reports also indicated that certain train services arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations during specified hours on October 10 had been cancelled.

The Supreme Court's latest directions require authorities to reconsider blanket restrictions and allow Metro and other railway services to operate in a suitably regulated manner. The revised advisories are also expected to help passengers understand the arrangements in place before setting out.

The proposed protest is linked to demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and concerns relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.