Canada PM Trudeau Says Tariff Response Will Be "Forceful but Reasonable"

Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada's response will be "forceful but reasonable" if US decide to impose 25 per cent tariffs as threatened by President Donald Trump, The Globe and Mail reported.

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on its neighbour Canada and Mexico as early as Saturday. "If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we're ready with a response -- a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response," Trudeau told reporters before a meeting with his advisory council on Canada-US relations on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday reiterated his threats saying that the tarrifs are coming and that he had yet to decide whether Canadian oil would be covered in those tariffs. Trudeau mentioned that along with Canada, the tariffs would also damage US economy and undermine the collective security of two nations.

Trudeau added that Canada would keep making its case that trade with Canada is good for the long-term prosperity and security of the United States, noting Canada's steel and aluminum, critical minerals and clean energy, as well as its "stable democratic institutions, shared values and the best workers in the world.", The Globe and Mail reported.

"If the tariffs are implemented against Canada, we will respond. We won't relent until tariffs are removed and, of course, everything is on the table," Trudeau said.

According to The Hill, Trump remain resolute to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, citing trade deficit on the US. ""We'll be announcing the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a number of reasons.

"I'll be putting the tariff of 25 percent on Canada and Mexico, and we will really have to do that because we have very big deficits with those countries," Trump said on Thursday.