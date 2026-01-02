Canada seeks probe after Air India pilot found under influence of alcohol before duty at Vancouver airport | Image: ANI

Transport Canada has flagged a serious safety concern involving Air India, after a complaint by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that an Air India captain was under the influence of alcohol before duty at Vancouver airport.

In a letter dated December 24, 2025, addressed to senior Air India officials, Transport Canada stated that the incident occurred on Flight AI186 from Vancouver (CYVR) to Vienna (LOWW) on December 23, 2025.



The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) informed authorities that "Captain Saurabh Kumar reported for duty on Air India flight AI186 on December 23, 2025, while under the influence of alcohol, and unfit for duty".



The letter further states, "Two breathalyser tests conducted by the RCMP at Vancouver International Airport confirmed this, after he was advised to leave the aircraft."



Transport Canada said the incident amounts to a violation of Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs). It noted that the case involves a breach of CARs 602.02 and CARs 602.03, as well as conditions outlined in Air India's Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC).

Transport Canada added, "It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP, and by TCCA."



The Canadian aviation authority has asked Air India to take corrective steps.

Air India has been asked to submit its response by January 26, detailing the findings and measures taken.



A day earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to an Air India pilot amid safety concerns on flights AI-358 and AI-357, pertaining to aircraft dispatch, Minimum Equipment List (MEL) compliance, and flight crew decision-making.DGCA, in its notice, said that the pilot accepted the aircraft despite repeated snags and system degradation.



The civil aviation authority noted that there was a smell of smoke reported near a door in the AI-358 flight.