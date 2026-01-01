Air India Pilot Grounded in Vancouver Over Alcohol Concerns, Delhi Flight Delayed

Passengers on Air India’s Vancouver–Delhi flight faced an unexpected disruption on December 23 when one of the pilots was removed from duty after failing an alcohol test. The incident, which unfolded at Vancouver International Airport, led to a delay of nearly two hours before the aircraft could depart.

The trouble began when a duty-free shop employee noticed the pilot either sampling wine offered as part of holiday promotions or appearing to smell of alcohol while purchasing a bottle. The staffer alerted Canadian authorities. Officials quickly acted, conducting a breath test that the pilot reportedly failed. He was then detained for questioning, preventing him from joining the crew for the scheduled ultra-long-haul flight.

Air India responded by arranging a replacement pilot at short notice. The Boeing 777 eventually departed Vancouver around 5 pm local time, later than planned, but managed to continue its journey to Vienna. From there, a fresh crew took over for the onward leg to Delhi, ensuring passengers reached their destination safely despite the delay.

In its statement, Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to travellers and emphasized that passenger safety remains its highest priority. The pilot has been taken off flying duties while an internal investigation is underway. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has also been notified and is conducting its own independent review of the incident.

Sources have offered conflicting accounts of what exactly happened at the duty-free outlet. A media report suggests the pilot may have inadvertently taken a sip of alcohol during a festive tasting, while others insist, he smelled of alcohol while making a purchase. To clarify the matter, Canadian authorities reportedly reviewed CCTV footage to confirm the pilot’s identity and traced him back to the aircraft before removing him from duty.

The pilot was flown back to Delhi a few days later and is now facing a formal inquiry. Air India has made it clear that any confirmed violation of safety rules will attract strict disciplinary action.