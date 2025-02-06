Expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress Will Be A Huge Mistake: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at Congress party saying we cannot expect ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ from the Grand Old Party because it doesn't suit their roadmap. Their entire party is dedicated to just one family.

“A lot has been said on 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. I fail to understand, what's the problem this. 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is our responsibility, and it is for this that the country has given us the opportunity to sit here. But as far as Congress is concerned, I believe expecting 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' from them would be a big mistake,” the Prime Minister said in Rajya Sabha as he replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The model of the Congress party is just to serve one family, family comes first, the Prime Minister said.

"Congress party's priority is 'family first' and its policies around it. Their model is mixture of lies, cheating, appeasement and nepotism," PM Modi said.

“Nation first is BJP 's priority, people have supported our development model. Governance model of BJP-led NDA is not appeasement, but 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction of all). Our attempt is to ensure optimal utilisation of resources for welfare of people,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Continuing his address, PM Modi said, “Nation first is BJP's priority, people have supported our development model. Governance model of BJP-led NDA is not appeasement, but 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction of all).”

“Our attempt is to ensure optimal utilisation of resources for welfare of people. We strengthened SC, ST laws to ensure protection of rights of dalits, oppressed,” PM Modi mentioned.

"Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society... For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," PM Modi said.