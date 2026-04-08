'Cannot Find Words To Express Value of These Good People': Iran Representative Thanks 'Brothers & Sisters' in India After Ceasefire

Delhi: The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, has expressed deep gratitude to the Indian people following the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, while highlighting India’s diplomatic efforts and Iran’s commitment to the safety of Indians in Iran.

In an interview with ANI in Delhi, when asked about India’s role in the US-Iran conflict, Dr Hakeem Ilahi praised the frequent and successful conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Iranian President, as well as between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

"Maybe three times or more, PM Modi had a successful conversation with our president. It was very good. Several times, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India had very successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran," he said.

He then turned emotional while speaking about the Indian people: "Our brothers and sisters in India, I cannot describe them. Whenever I remember them, I cry. They are excellent. I cannot find the word to express the value of these good people... I would like to congratulate all our brothers and sisters in India for having such beautiful people. They are extraordinary people..."

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On the safety of Indians living in Iran, particularly students, Dr Hakeem Ilahi stressed that their protection remains a top priority for Iran.

"This is our priority. This is my priority. Forty years ago, when this war started, I sent a message to my people in Iran and asked them to take about 3,000 students from Tehran and other cities and universities, and the majority of them were in medical sciences. I rented hostels, hotels, and accommodation for them. I told my people to bring them to a safe place. Thankful to your embassy in Tehran also. All the students were safe... Taking care of Indian brothers and sisters in Iran is our priority. This is my duty. This is my responsibility," he said.

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Addressing questions about attacks involving Gulf countries, he clarified Iran’s position: “We didn't want to have any conflict with our neighbours and Arab countries. America didn't attack us or target us from Washington, California or New York. America started using these countries against us. The missiles which came to Minab school and killed 170 innocent girls came from Arab countries. There is a lot of evidence for that... So we were attacking the bases of America in these countries, and we never attacked any civilians in these countries, and we hope that we should have a very good relationship with them, and I'm sure that they understand that America cannot bring peace for them.”

On the future of the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire, Dr Hakeem Ilahi stated that the decision lies with Iran, while expressing hope for stability.

"This is in the hands of Iran, and they will decide what has to be done. Before this war, the Strait of Hormuz was open. No one had any problem passing the Strait of Hormuz. Everyone was happy for that one, and no one got any problems, crises or conflicts through this Strait. But this aggression and this war created a lot of problems in the world, including the Strait of Hormuz. Now, we have a ceasefire for some days. We hope that this ceasefire will continue, and I hope that they have learned their lessons. They will not have the intention to start this war against Iran again, and everyone will benefit from the Strait of Hormuz," he said.