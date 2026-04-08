'Deliberate Disinformation Attempt To Provoke Tensions': PIB Fact Checks Indian Army Truck Attack Claim by Pak Propaganda Accounts

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit has strongly refuted a false narrative being spread by Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media. The claim alleges that Indian Army trucks were set on fire, resulting in the deaths of 22 Indian Army personnel.

This story is entirely fake and has no basis in reality. No such incident involving Indian Army vehicles or personnel has occurred, the PIB confirmed.

According to the official PIB Fact Check, the disinformation appears to be a deliberate attempt to sow confusion, heighten tensions, and mislead the public amid ongoing efforts by certain elements to spread propaganda.

"This narrative is part of a deliberate disinformation attempt aimed at creating confusion and provoking tensions," the PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

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In another post, the PIB Fact Check unit busted the claim made by Pakistani propaganda accounts that the Indian Air Force’s Naliya airbase in Gujarat had provided refueling and logistical support to Israeli jets during a recent Israeli strike on Iran’s Chabahar port. The agency called the claim 'fake'.

The PIB has urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing unverified content that could fuel misinformation. The government emphasizes relying solely on official and credible sources for information related to national security and defence matters.

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The PIB also shared contact information to to help curb the spread of fake news or misleading posts.

Reporting channels:

-WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

-Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in