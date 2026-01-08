Can’t Predict a Dog’s Mood’: Supreme Court Flags Safety Concerns, Says ‘Promote More Cats Instead'

As the hearing on stray dogs continued on Thursday (January 8th, 2026) in the apex court of the country, a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria was informed that the country currently operates only five government-owned shelters, each capable of housing a mere 100 dogs. Counsel argued that this "severe infrastructure deficit" makes the large-scale removal of dogs from public spaces practically impossible at this time.

In an exchange regarding public safety, the bench discussed the instinctual behavior of canines. Justice Sandeep Mehta observed that dogs possess a natural ability to "smell fear" in humans and are more likely to turn aggressive when they sense it. "We are speaking from personal experience," the judge remarked, adding that even pets might attack if they detect fear in a person. When an animal lover in the courtroom gestured in disagreement, the bench was firm, noting that "prevention is better than cure" highlighting that no one can truly predict an animal's mood.

During a discussion about how removing dogs might lead to a spike in the rodent population (the "vacuum effect"), Justice Mehta light-heartedly suggested that "promoting more cats" could be a solution, as they are natural enemies of rodents.

Institutional responsibility

The possibility of institutional responsibility was also discussed in the court by the Counsel who proposed that major institutions take direct responsibility for the animals on their premises to address the lack of government facilities. The example of student-led initiative at Delhi University was also cited proposing, hospitals and schools set up dedicated "Animal Law Cells”. Under this model, institutions would be tasked with the vaccination and sterilization of local dogs independently, rather than relying on municipal authorities.

The IIT Delhi blueprint

Senior Advocate Karuna Nandy presented a detailed case study from IIT Delhi as a potential national blueprint. She described how the institute moved onto a "war footing" to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules program within hostels and labs. By utilizing microchipping and geotagging to monitor the dogs instead of relocating them or creating "permanent detention facilities," the campus has reportedly seen no rabies cases and zero bite complaints for three years.

As the hearing drew to a close, the Court signaled that its concerns extend beyond urban bite incidents to the broader ecological impact of feral animals. Justice Mehta directed all counsels to study a recent media report titled "On the roof of the world, feral dogs hunt down Ladakh’s rare species." The report details how packs of nearly 45,000 feral dogs in Ladakh are preying on endangered wildlife, including the Pallas’s cat and the black-necked crane. The bench indicated that this environmental threat will be a key point of discussion when the matter is discussed tomorrow.