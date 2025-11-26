Canteen Supplies Used To Brew Liquor for Parties Inside Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Jail

Bengaluru: The viral video showing inmates enjoying themselves and dancing at a liquor party at Bengaluru's high-security jail took a surprising turn with revelations that they were allegedly preparing alcoholic beverages using fruits acquired through the jail canteen system of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. According to reports, the inmates enjoy a lavish lifestyle, often hosting parties for birthdays where large-scale liquor preparation begins weeks in advance.

The inmates took advantage of the availability of fruits, including apples, grapes, and pineapples, as well as other perishables from the prison canteen to ferment homemade liquor in their barracks.

The security breaches don't end there: some notorious inmates are also allegedly running an oil-making racket, producing and selling oil within the prison for profit. This illegal operation shows a serious failure in internal security and surveillance.

A shocking case of jail security collapse

The prison has been under intense public and governmental scrutiny following the viral circulation of footage showing notorious figures, including an ISIS recruiter and a serial rapist, gaining unauthorised privileges. The videos also depicted inmates singing and dancing at a 'jail bash' with disposable glasses, confirming alcohol consumption within the premises.

The Karnataka government has already responded to the uproar by suspending or transferring top jail officials, including the Chief Superintendent and ASP, and ordering a high-powered inquiry committee to conduct a comprehensive review. This revelation of liquor parties inside the jail premises suggests that corruption and security breaches are far more deeply established than initially believed, extending beyond mere bribery for contraband to the daily operations of the facility.

The Home Minister has ordered to take "stringent action" against those responsible, stressing that a prison cannot be a "haven" for criminals. Authorities are now asked to tighten control over canteen supplies and inmate activities to restore credibility to the state’s central prison system.