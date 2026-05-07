'Car Bought From OLX, Fake Number Plate Used’: What We Know So Far About Suvendu Adhikari Aide’s Murder

New Delhi: The investigation into the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath has revealed chilling details suggesting that the attack was carefully planned well in advance. According to reports, the four-wheeler allegedly used by the killers had been purchased through OLX and was fitted with a fake and tampered number plate to avoid identification.

Further, Rath was reportedly being tracked for days before he was intercepted and shot dead near Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, barely 48 hours after BJP’s historic victory in the Bengal Assembly elections.

Chandranath Rath, an ex-serviceman and one of Adhikari’s closest associates, was reportedly followed by multiple vehicles before assailants opened fire at point-blank range. BJP leaders have termed the killing a “pre-planned political assassination”, while the CID and forensic teams continue examining CCTV footage, seized vehicles, cartridges and other evidence connected to the case.

Suvendu Adhikari's assistant shot dead while travelling in car | Image: Republic

What We Know So Far:

Car allegedly used in the murder was reportedly purchased through OLX.

Number plate on the vehicle was allegedly fake and tampered with.

An Austria-made pistol was reportedly used in the killing.

One person has reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the murder.

Chandranath Rath was allegedly followed by two vehicles before the attack.

A four-wheeler reportedly overtook Rath’s car and forced it to stop.

Two bike-borne attackers allegedly opened fire from close range.

Six rounds were reportedly fired during the attack.

Sources say six bullets hit Rath in the chest, abdomen and head.

The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized by police.

Investigators suspect the murder was planned after days of reconnaissance.

BJP leaders claim Rath was targeted when he was alone.

The shooting took place at a T-point barely 60 metres from Rath’s residence

Investigators believe the location was chosen to ensure a quick escape route for the attackers

CID officials have examined CCTV footage and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene

Live rounds and fired cartridges have already been recovered by police

Eyewitness Calls Attack ‘Professional and Pre-Planned’

An eyewitness claimed the attackers appeared highly trained and fled immediately after firing. According to the witness, Rath’s car was suddenly forced to stop before a bike-borne assailant opened fire from the left side of the vehicle.

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“The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range,” the eyewitness told ANI.

The murder has triggered massive political outrage in West Bengal. BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Swapan Dasgupta, have alleged that the killing was a “targeted political assassination” linked to post-poll violence in the state.

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Suvendu Adhikari claimed a “recce” had been conducted for several days before the attack. “This is a pre-planned murder. A recce was done for two to three days, and the murder was fully planned,” he said.