Car bursts into flames on Noida road, no casualties reported

Noida: A car spontaneously caught fire while moving on a busy road in Noida's Sector 120, on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported following the incident.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the vehicle erupted in flames in the middle of the road when smoke began to rise from the engine compartment, prompting the driver to immediately stop the vehicle and escape promptly. Within moments, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the car and sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

Traffic was disrupted briefly as bystanders alerted emergency services and kept a safe distance.

Fire department officials reached the spot soon after being alerted and tried to douse the flames, preventing them from spreading to nearby vehicles or structures.

Police personnel also rushed to the spot. According to sources, the fire may have originated in the engine. However, the exact sequence of events leading to the fire in the middle of a road has not been ascertained yet.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, officials said.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.