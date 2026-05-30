Car Driven by Cop Wife Kills Youth in Lucknow's Dubagga Sparking Massive Public Outrage

A tragic road accident on Dubagga Road on Friday afternoon left a 23-year-old motorcyclist dead and a 10-year-old boy fighting for his life, triggering massive protests and a four-hour traffic blockade by angry local residents.

The collision involved a car allegedly driven by the wife of a police sub-inspector, with the officer himself reportedly sitting in the passenger seat in full uniform.

According to eyewitness accounts, the collision was exceptionally severe. The motorcycle rider, identified as 23-year-old Sahil, was thrown into the air by the force of the impact and landed directly on the bonnet of the car. He sustained catastrophic head injuries and died on the spot.

His 10-year-old pillion rider, Mohd. Maaz, also suffered serious injuries in the crash. Onlookers rushed the young boy to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals say he remains in a critical condition.

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Sub-Inspector and Wife Detained

Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed that the car was being driven by the wife of a sub-inspector, while the officer sat beside her. The policeman has been identified as a 2023-batch sub-inspector currently posted in the neighboring Hardoi district.

Immediately following the collision, furious villagers surrounded the vehicle, blocking the couple from leaving the scene. A police team arrived shortly after to de-escalate the situation, safely escorting the sub-inspector and his wife away from the hostile crowd and taking them to the local police station.

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Four-Hour Road Blockade

The accident quickly sparked a massive public outrage. Grieving family members and local villagers placed Sahil’s body across Hardoi Road, completely paralyzing traffic for nearly four hours.

The protestors placed a strict list of demands before the administration:

Immediate arrest of those responsible for the fatal crash.

₹1 crore in financial compensation for the victim's family.

A government job secured for a member of Sahil's family.