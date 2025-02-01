Car Driver Drags Toll Plaza Employee On Bonnet For 1 Kilometre Near Agra

Agra: A shocking incident occurred at the Khandauli Toll Plaza near Agra on Thursday evening, where a car driver dragged a toll plaza employee on the bonnet for around a kilometre while attempting to flee. The accused car driver, who is yet to be identified, allegedly broke through a barrier and dragged a toll plaza employee on the car bonnet. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed near the toll plaza.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Santosh Kumar, who filed a complaint to the police against the car driver. The police have registered an FIR in the matter and launched a probe.

A senior police official stated the incident took place around 5.30 pm when the car was heading to Mathura from Agra. The driver was informed that his FASTag was blacklisted, and he would have to pay in cash. This led to an altercation between the driver and the toll plaza workers.

The driver allegedly got angry and began abusing the workers. He then broke through a barrier, and Santosh Kumar stood in front of the car to try to stop him from fleeing. When the driver refused to slow down, Kumar jumped on the bonnet to save himself and was dragged for around a kilometre.

As per information, after being dragged for about a kilometre, Santosh managed to jump off the car while its driver fled from the spot.

The police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza to identify the accused.