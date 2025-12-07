Car Rolls into 1000ft Deep Gorge Instantly Killing 5 People in Maharashtra’s Nashik

A car carrying 5 people fell into a gorge near Vani in Maharashtra’s Nashik resulting in the death of all the passengers on Sunday (December 7th, 2025). The deceased, two women and three men, were residents of the Pimpalgaon Chichkhed and were on a pilgrimage to the nearby Saptashrungi Devi temple.

Early reports state that the accident happened near the Ganapati Point when the devotees were returning from the temple after the darshan. While the reason behind the accident has not been made clear yet, it is likely that a speeding-related incident caused the car to break through the protective barriers and plunge into the 1000ft gorge.

The locals and disaster management teams reached the spot soon after the accident and have started the rescue work, although they were unable to save the 5 passengers from their sudden demise.

The police authorities in the area have been notified and they are likely to soon investigate the matter and reveal more details about the accident.

Advertisement

A tricky turn?

This is not the first time that the area has been in the news for a tragic accident. Earlier this year in September, a bus, also carrying pilgrims from the Saptashrungi Devi temple overturned near the same spot while negotiating a sharp turn, killing 11 people. The deceased were a part of Navaratra Durgotsav mandal of Bhilkot, Zogade, and Gugalwad in Malegaon taluka, who had gone to the temple to collect a holy torch-flame ahead of the Durga Puja.

Advertisement