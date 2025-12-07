Rs 610 Crore Refunds processed So Far, 3,000 Baggages Delivered: IndiGo as Chaos Enters Sixth Day

New Delhi: As IndiGo's operational disruptions continued for the sixth straight day today, the airlines on Sunday processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country as of Saturday, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

MoCA further stated that following 6-day chaos, the airlines is moving swiftly towards full normalcy and all corrective measures remain in place until operations stabilise entirely.

Earlier on Saturday, the government had directed the crisis-hit airlines to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, and ensure baggage separated from travellers are delivered in the next two days.

The ministry had also ordered the airline to deliver the baggage separated from passengers owing to delays or cancellations in next 48 hours.

Advertisement

As per the release, the aviation ministry added, "IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore. No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience."

The ministry also highlighted that air travel is stabilising at a fast pace in the country. Furthermore, IndiGo's flight operations have hiked from 706 on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday and are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of Sunday.

Advertisement

The ministry added that in view of the spike in airfare prices, airfares have been regulated to prevent overcharging and refunds are being processed promptly, and baggage is being delivered on priority.

650 Flights Cancelled Today

IndiGo cancelled 650 flights on Sunday as it continued to face flight disruptions for the sixth consecutive day leaving thousands of travelers stranded at major airports across the country, though the airline claimed that its operations have improved significantly since Saturday. Sources indicated that IndiGo will operate 1650 of its total 2,300 daily flights scheduled on Sunday.

IndiGo Posts Flight Status Update

IndiGo shared that 137 out of 138 destinations are in operation and the airline is on track to operate over 1650 flights, up from 1500 flights on Saturday. It also mentioned that its on time performance has reached 75 per cent, up from 30 per cent on Saturday. The airline has also cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, including 109 from Delhi (59 departures and 50 arrivals) and 112 from Mumbai. According to ANI, Hyderabad saw 115 flights cancelled on Sunday, with 54 arrivals, and 61 departures affected.

All Refunds To Be Processed Automatically

Earlier, IndiGo had mentioned that in view of the rampant flight cancellations and delays faced by its customers in the last week, the airline will automatically process all refunds for cancellations to the original mode of payment.