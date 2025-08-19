Car Crushes 3 Children In Lucknow's Ashiana, One Hospitalised With Broken Ribs

Car Strikes 3 Children In Lucknow, One Hospitalised With Broken Ribs | Image: Screenshots of CCTV Footage, X

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic case of reckless driving, a car struck three children in the Ashiana area of Lucknow.

The incident occurred when the children were standing on a street with their bicycles, interacting with each other.

The car, approaching from another street, ran over with the children.

CCTV footage of the incident suggests that the car may have deliberately hit the children.

One of the children sustained critical injuries and is currently in the ICU at a hospital. Reports indicate that the child has multiple broken ribs.

Reckless driving continues to claim the lives of innocent children on the streets.

A few days ago, in a similar incident in Alkapuri, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, a car driven by a minor fatally struck a one-and-a-half-year-old child, Rishik Tiwari.

According to reports, the driver, a sixteen-year-old named Kishore, was operating the vehicle. Kishore, who lives in a rented house nearby, was reportedly driving his father, who had visited from their village, when the incident occurred. The accused is a student at a local school, reports said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which surfaced online, shows the car approaching from one direction and striking the child, who was walking from the opposite side. The child died at the scene. A woman, seen following the child in the footage, rushed to pick him up after he was hit. The incident caused widespread panic in the area.

Several other cars were parked along the lane at the time. Locals reported that the child was playing outside his house just before the accident. He had been in his grandmother’s lap, but when she put him down to prepare a plate for puja, the child ran into the street and was struck by the passing car. The woman seen picking up the child in the CCTV footage is his grandmother, who also attempted to chase the car.

The child’s family rushed him to a private hospital on 80 Feet Road and later to a medical college, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The toddler was one of twin brothers born to his parents.

Police have registered a case against Kishore and his father.