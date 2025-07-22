Watch | Shubhanshu Shukla Learns To Walk Again After Return From Historic Space Mission

Shubhanshu Shukla Learns To Walk Again After Return From Space | Image: gagan.shux Instagram

Indian Air Force (IAF) Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has shared three new videos documenting his efforts to relearn walking after his historic trip to the International Space Station (ISS).

The videos were posted on Shukla's Instagram account.

In the first video, Shukla is seen struggling to walk as trainers assist him in regaining balance under Earth's gravity. The second video shows him running on a treadmill, while the third video shows him performing exercises under a trainer's supervision.

Alongside the videos, Shukla shared a message thanking his well-wishers for their support and providing an update on his progress in readjusting to Earth's conditions.

"I have received numerous messages about my health and wishes for a speedy recovery. I want to thank you all and provide an update," his message read.

"Experiencing microgravity causes several changes in our body, such as fluid shifts, altered heart rate, balance readjustment, and muscle loss. These are adaptations to the new environment. When we return to Earth's gravity, these adjustments occur again. While the experience varies for each astronaut, the body quickly begins adapting to its new environment. I was amazed by the pace at which our body can adjust to new conditions," he added.

He concluded his message by stating, "In the pursuit of the unknown (space), you learn more about yourself."

Many users commented on the post, congratulating Shukla on the success of the Axiom-4 space mission and expressing their pride in his achievements, while others wished him a speedy recovery.

Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS).