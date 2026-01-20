Case Lodged Against Woman After Kerala Man Ends Life Over Viral Video Accusing Him Of Assault

New Delhi: In a big move in Kerala man suicide case, the cops on Monday registered a case against the woman-Shimjitha Musthafa- whose viral harassment allegations allegedly drove a 42-year-old man to suicide.

The incident took place after the 35-year-old woman had posted a video of the victim, Deepak, accusing him of misconduct during a bus trip.

Meanwhile, following his death and uproar over the incident, the officials are now holding Musthafa legally accountable and thereby lodged a case against her under charges of abetment to suicide, an officer said.

What was the incident?

Deepak worked at a textile firm and had travelled to Kannur on a transport bus on Friday in connection with his work.

During the travel, the incident unfolded when Musthafa, a fellow passenger, filmed a video accusing the man of misconduct. After the footage went viral across social media platforms, the victim reportedly saw the post and the distress caused by the public accusation led him to take his own life, according to his family

What the cops said?

While police initially treated the incident as an unnatural death, they have since upgraded the charges. Following a formal complaint from Deepak’s family, a case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide.

Additionally, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has intervened, ordering a formal investigation and demanding a report from the North Zone DIG within one week.

The case will be considered at the Commission's sitting scheduled for February 19 in the district.

BJP leader on the incident

BJP leader P. S. Sreedharan Pillai visited the grieving family to offer condolences, during which he criticized the authorities for a perceived delay in launching a thorough investigation. Pillai raised significant concerns regarding the woman's background, alleging that she is an active political worker and a former elected representative.