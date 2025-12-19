'Caste-Based Mindset Need Of The Hour': IAS Officer's Viral Video Triggers Fresh Controversy; Savarna Community Hits Out | WATCH

New Delhi: A video of IAS officer Meenakshi Singh describing caste identity and caste-based thinking as a need of the times, has gone viral and triggered fresh controversy.

The IAS officer's remark was made during Anusuchit Jati and Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS) conference at Ambedkar Park in Bhopal where she argued that discrimination within the Savarna community occurs through the identification of surnames and suggested that similar thinking should be adopted by others to support their own communities.

Singh also highlighted that it is important for community members to identify and assist each other, and noted that family is the first link in uniting society, and that children should be made aware of their Adivasi and caste identity.

The IAS officer stressed that AJJAKS should further extend its reach in order to impact wider society and encouraged Adivasi individuals not to hesitate in approaching senior officers and highlighted the need for open dialogue and communication to achieve meaningful change.

Singh also openly invited the Adivasi community members to meet her freely in Bhopal in order to discuss their problems.

Singh's remark however did not go too well with the members of the Savarna community, particularly the Brahmin community. President of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj Pushpendra Mishra slammed the remarks made by the IAS officer.

President Mishra said that caste-based thinking among officers is a dangerous sign and also called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to take strict action against officers showing caste bias, warning of further protest by the community if no steps are taken.

The remarks comes in backdrop of another IAS officer Santosh Kumar Verma's remarks on Brahmin girls in Madhya Pradesh which triggered a fresh controversy after a video went viral on the social media.

The IAS officer had reportedly said, “Until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or has a relationship with him, reservations should continue.”

Members of the Brahmin community condemned Verma's remarks, calling them “indecent, casteist and deeply insulting to Brahmin daughters”.