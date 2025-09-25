Caste Survey May Continue, But Ensure Confidentiality Is Maintained: Karnataka HC

New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to halt the state government’s ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, widely referred to as the caste survey, but imposed strict conditions to safeguard the rights of participants. A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi made it clear that while the survey may proceed, the data gathered must remain strictly confidential and protected from disclosure. The bench emphasised that the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) is responsible for ensuring full confidentiality.

ALSO READ: Bads Of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Permanent Injunction On Netflix Show For Allegedly 'Mocking' Him

Importantly, the court underlined that the survey is voluntary in nature. It directed the commission to immediately issue a public notification clarifying that no individual is bound to provide information and that any details shared are entirely at the discretion of the participant.

The judges also ruled that this information must be communicated at the very outset of the interaction with participants. “If any person declines to participate, enumerators shall not attempt to persuade or pressure them to share details,” the bench directed.

Additionally, the KSCBC has been asked to file an affidavit within one working day, outlining the specific steps taken to protect and store the data securely.

With these caveats, the court said it saw no reason to interfere with or suspend the survey process, which has drawn both support and criticism since its rollout.