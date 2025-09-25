Bads Of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Permanent Injunction On Netflix Show For Allegedly 'Mocking' Him

Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Indian Revenue Service officer, Sameer Wankhede, has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction against the recently released Netflix show Ba****ds of Bollywood. Directed by Aaryan Khan, the 8-episode show debuted on the streaming platform on September 18.

In his plea, Sameer has alleged that one particular scene in the show ‘mocks’ him. The matter was mentioned before the High Court today. It remains unknown which scene the Indian bureaucrat mentioned in his petition. However, upon the show's release, eagle-eyed fans spotted one character from the show looking too similar to the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer. For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede is the same officer who arrested Aryan Khan in the infamous 2021 drug case investigation.

The said character appears in the first episode of Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The sequence features a loud officer claiming to be a part of ‘war against drugs’ and 'NCG', storming into a Bollywood party while ranting about the industry being riddled with the problem of substance abuse. His white shirt and dark pants outfit, along with his haircut and physical features, remarkably match those of Sameer Wankhede. While the makers of the show have not confirmed that the character is based on the ex-NCB officer, social media users are convinced that the role is no mere coincidence.



Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Vape’ Scene In Netflix's The Bads of Bollywood Triggers NHRC Investigation

Other legal troubles faced by Ba***ds Of Bollywood