Updated 25 September 2025 at 11:27 IST
Bads Of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Permanent Injunction On Netflix Show For Allegedly 'Mocking' Him
Bads Of Bollywood: As per sources, an Indian Bureaucrat and Indian Revenue Service officer, Sameer Wankhede, moved to the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction on the show directed by Aryan Khan.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Indian Revenue Service officer, Sameer Wankhede, has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction against the recently released Netflix show Ba****ds of Bollywood. Directed by Aaryan Khan, the 8-episode show debuted on the streaming platform on September 18.
In his plea, Sameer has alleged that one particular scene in the show ‘mocks’ him. The matter was mentioned before the High Court today. It remains unknown which scene the Indian bureaucrat mentioned in his petition. However, upon the show's release, eagle-eyed fans spotted one character from the show looking too similar to the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer. For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede is the same officer who arrested Aryan Khan in the infamous 2021 drug case investigation.
The said character appears in the first episode of Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The sequence features a loud officer claiming to be a part of ‘war against drugs’ and 'NCG', storming into a Bollywood party while ranting about the industry being riddled with the problem of substance abuse. His white shirt and dark pants outfit, along with his haircut and physical features, remarkably match those of Sameer Wankhede. While the makers of the show have not confirmed that the character is based on the ex-NCB officer, social media users are convinced that the role is no mere coincidence.
Other legal troubles faced by Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Not just this, a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the finale episode of the show also landed in hot water. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urged the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against actor Ranbir Kapoor, producers, production company and OTT platform Netflix for allegedly airing the use of banned e-cigarettes on screen without a warning or disclaimer. After receiving a complaint regarding the same from the Legal Rights Observatory, the NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, urging them to take legal action against the actor, production studio and the OTT platform for the violation of the Prohibition of Electric Cigarettes Act 2019.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 11:27 IST