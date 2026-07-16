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Catastrophic Rush At Jagannath Rath Yatra: Massive Crowd Surge Leaves 120 Hospitalised In Puri

A stampeded-like situation erupted at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday, leaving as many as 120 devotees hospitalised.

Nidhi Sinha
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Catastrophic Rush At Jagannath Rath Yatra: Massive Crowd Surge Leaves 120 Hospitalised In Puri
Catastrophic Rush At Jagannath Rath Yatra: Massive Crowd Surge Leaves 120 Hospitalised In Puri | Image: X

Puri: A stampeded-like situation erupted at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday, leaving as many as 120 devotees hospitalised.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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