Caught In Rough Seas, Saved By Indian Coast Guard: Watch Dramatic Rescue Of 6 Fishermen Off Karnataka Coast

In a daring maritime rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard saved six fishermen after their fishing boat began sinking in rough seas off the coast of Mangaluru, Karnataka, on the evening of June 29.

The rescue mission was carried out by Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet after it received a distress call from the Indian Fishing Boat Manju Matha, which was in danger of sinking.

At around 4 PM, ICGS Sachet intercepted a VHF RT distress call from the fishing boat, which was located nearly 33 nautical miles off the Suratkal coast. The crew reported severe flooding inside the vessel after it suffered hull damage due to rough sea conditions. With water rapidly entering the boat, the lives of all six fishermen were at immediate risk.

Responding without delay, the Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation despite extremely challenging weather and sea conditions. Using remote-operated lifebuoys specially designed for rescue operations in rough seas, Coast Guard personnel safely evacuated all six fishermen from the distressed vessel.

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The rescued fishermen were transported to New Mangalore, where they received further assistance before being handed over to the local authorities.

The Indian Coast Guard said that the rescue operation highlighted its ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies at sea, even in adverse weather conditions.

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The dramatic video released by the Indian Coast Guard captures the tense rescue operation in the middle of turbulent seas. Huge waves batter the damaged fishing boat as Coast Guard personnel carried operation alongside it.