Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old's Speeding Car Mows Down High Court Advocate in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A road accident has taken yet another life in Bengaluru, this time claiming the life of a 64-year-old high court advocate. The tragic accident occurred on Wednesday after a speeding car rammed into the advocate at around 7:30 pm. The advocate, identified as Ramachandra Reddy, was crossing the road when he was fatally hit.

A CCTV camera captured the horrific crash showing the man calmly crossing the road when a black car suddenly hit him, throwing him several feet away on the road. Due to the impact of the collision, the advocate died on the spot. After hitting Ramachandra Reddy, the out-of-control car hit several other vehicles as well.

Ramachandra Reddy was a resident of HSR Layout. As per reports, he was trying to cross the road after coming out of a shop in the area.

The car driver has been identified as a 19-year-old college student named Sudhir. Police have registered a case and are investigating whether the driver was drunk or had the car suffered brake failure. The case is being probed by Sanjay Nagar Traffic Police, who have filed an FIR under Sections 281, 125A, and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for over speeding and rash driving.

Sudhir, who was also injured during the accident, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Three students in the car also suffered injuries.

Last month, a child was hit by a car outside him home while he was playing in Bengaluru's Nelamangala area. Following the incident, the victim's family heard the child's cries and tried to run after the driver but he managed to escape.

Earlier, a 2-year-child died after he was run over by a minivan driven by his father at Benaka Layout in Thotadaguddadahalli.