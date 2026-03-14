Caught on Cam: Drunk Scrap Dealer Hurls Stones at Vande Bharat Express Near Kalyan, Arrested

New Delhi: A 23-year-old scrap dealer has been arrested for pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express near Kalyan, damaging multiple coaches of the premium train.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday when Train No. 22223 CSMT–Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express was passing between Thakurli and Kalyan near Mumbai.

The stones were thrown at coaches C-1, C-3, C-4, and C-7, causing damage to the window glasses.

The accused was identified as Sunny Kamble, a 23-year-old scrap dealer.

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Watch the Video Here:

A video of the incident has also surfaced online and is circulating widely on social media. In the clip, the accused admitted that he hurled two stones at the Vande Bharat Express while intoxicated. He is also heard admitting that he threw two stones at the Vande Bharat Express while under the influence of alcohol.

Viral video sparks public outrage

The video quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from several social media users. Many users expressed anger over the act of vandalism targeting a modern public transport service.

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