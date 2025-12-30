Caught On Cam: NRI Dies As Pistol Accidentally Goes Off While Getting Up From Sofa In Punjab | Image: X

Firozepur: An NRI passed away after a loaded gun holstered in his pocket went off while he was getting up from a sofa in Punjab's Firozepur district on Monday. The victim, identified as Harpinder Singh, had recently settled in Dhani Sucha Singh village.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the house where the incident took place. The footage showed Harpinder Singh sitting on a sofa with a relative. He was seen calmly getting up from the sofa before the gun went off, following which Singh was seen holding his stomach. The video showed Singh walking a few steps as family members rushed to assist him out of the room.

Singh, who was the father of a two-year-old girl, suffered bullet injuries to his stomach. He was taken to a government hospital, which referred him to another hospital in Bhatinda. Singh died while being taken to the second hospital.

Harpinder's body was sent for post-mortem. Police confirmed that the accidental firing took place in Firozepur, adding that an investigation into the case is ongoing. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of the gun.

Sardar Police Station registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before handing over Singh's body to his family.

Harpinder Singh's funeral was held on Tuesday and was attended by several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

