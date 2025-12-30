Leopard Mauls 10-Year-Old Boy to Death in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni District

Katni: A tragic human-wildlife conflict unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Ghunnour village, located about 60 km from the Katni district headquarters. The incident has sparked fear and distress among local residents.

According to Forest Department officials, the attack occurred around 1 pm while the boy, identified as Raj Kol, was playing in the village.

Eyewitnesses said the big cat suddenly emerged from a nearby dense bushes, pounced on Raj, seized him in its jaws, and bolted towards the adjoining forest. Several villagers were present at the spot but were unable to prevent the attack.

Forestry and district administration teams were alerted immediately and launched a search operation to track the leopard. The area was cordoned off, and officials used pugmarks, drones, and other equipment in the effort to locate and secure the animal.

Several hours later, rescue teams recovered Raj’s body from inside the forest; his clothing was reportedly soaked in blood. Medical personnel confirmed his death at the scene.

“We have urged villagers not to venture out alone, especially children”, said Forest Divisional Officer Gaurav Sharma, outlining the department’s advisory after the attack. Public announcements were made in the area, alerting residents to exercise greater caution.

