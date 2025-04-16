Caught on Cam: Haryana YouTuber Seen Carrying Husband's Body on Lover;s Bike After His Brutal Murder

Haryana -based YouTuber Ravina Rao has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband Praveen with the help of her lover, Suresh, after he caught the two in a compromising position, police said. A manhunt has been launched to trace Suresh, who is currently on the run. Their crime came to light after CCTV footage surfaced showing Ravina and Suresh riding a bike with Praveen’s body. They were caught on camera while attempting to dispose of the body.

According to the police, Ravina and Suresh, who is also a YouTuber, met on Instagram and used to create videos together. Ravina married Praveen in 2017, and the couple has a six-year-old son.

Haryana YouTuber Strangles Husband After Being Caught in Intimate Act with Lover. Suresh (left) and Ravina (right).

As per media reports, on March 25, Praveen returned home and found Ravina and Suresh in an objectionable state. This led to a heated argument between the couple. Later that night, Ravina and Suresh allegedly strangled Praveen to death.

To dispose of the body, the duo reportedly dumped Praveen's corpse in a drain along Dinnod Road, around six kilometres from Ravina's house, near the old bus stand area in Gujaron Ki Dhani.