Caught on Cam: Three Masked Gunmen Loot Textile Office in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Flee with ₹35 Lakh

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in the heart of the capital, three armed men looted approximately ₹35 lakh from a textile office in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Monday afternoon.

The robbery carried out in broad daylight, was captured on CCTV and has since triggered a major police investigation, according to a PTI report.

The CCTV footage shows the three suspects all masked walking through a narrow lane before entering the office of Vicky Jain, a 40-year-old businessman. The incident reportedly took place around 2:00 PM. Two of the suspects entered the premises, while the third stayed outside, likely acting as a lookout or getaway coordinator.

According to police officials, the assailants initially posed as customers. Upon gaining entry, one of them fired a round at the glass door to intimidate the staff and assert control over the situation. Once inside, the two men brandished firearms and held Jain and his employees at gunpoint, demanding cash.

Vicky Jain, recounting the ordeal, said the robbery was swift and frightening. “They broke the door, came in with weapons, and asked for the cash. When my employees hesitated, one of them fired another shot. They grabbed the bag with the money and fled it was all over in just two minutes,” he said.

The suspects managed to escape with a bag containing around ₹35 lakh in cash before police could respond.

A call was made to the police control room (PCR) at Lahori Gate station at approximately 2:30 PM. By the time officers reached the scene, the suspects had already fled, and the office door was found shattered.

In response, a case has been registered under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the robbery, analyse CCTV footage, and trace the culprits.