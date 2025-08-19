Caught on Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Terrace While Flying Kite in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after falling from the terrace of his house while flying a kite in Zakir Nagar under the Jamia Nagar police station limits. The tragic incident, captured in a viral video, has left the people shocked in the Okhla area.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Saad, son of Shabuddin, a resident of Zakir Nagar. According to the Southeast district DCP, the accident occurred on 17 August 2025 at around 4:00 pm. Saad, a student of Class 6 at a government school in Batla House, was flying a kite from the terrace of his house on the fourth floor when his foot accidentally slipped. He lost balance and fell directly onto the road below.

Family members and locals immediately rushed the injured boy to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His father works as a welder.

Police said that preliminary inquiries and CCTV footage from the area have confirmed that the incident was purely accidental.

While speaking to the Republic TV, DCP Southeast district Hemant Tiwari said, “No foul play is suspected. It was a case of an accidental fall while flying a kite. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.”