Locals Demand Arrest After Video Shows Doctor-Patient Fight at IGMC Hospital in Shimla

Shimla: A physical altercation between a patient and a doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla has come to light, following a video of the incident going viral on social media. The incident has raised concerns within the hospital and among the public.

According to reports, the patient, identified as Arjun Panwar, had visited IGMC for an endoscopy procedure. Prior to the procedure, Panwar reportedly experienced breathing difficulties and went to another ward to lie down on a bed.

It is alleged that a doctor later arrived and engaged in a verbal dispute with the patient. The argument escalated into a physical altercation between the two. The incident was recorded by witnesses and circulated widely on social media, causing a stir among viewers.

The patient’s family has accused the doctor of misbehaving with Panwar, describing the behavior as "inhumane". In response to the video, the hospital administration has initiated an internal inquiry to investigate the matter.

The IGMC administration has stated that strict action will be taken if the allegations are substantiated. An official spokesperson from the hospital confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Locals have demanded the arrest of the doctor involved, with many calling for accountability and justice. This incident has caused tension on the IGMC campus, and the public has called for a fair and thorough inquiry.

