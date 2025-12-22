Delhi's Air Pollution: Review Meeting To Address Rising Air Pollution Levels Concludes at Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi: A crucial review meeting to address the rising air pollution levels in Delhi was concluded today at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister and attended by officials from various departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Transport, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Environment, and others.

In a statement after the meeting, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that the Chief Minister had requested detailed feedback from multiple departments to address various facets of the pollution crisis that has been affecting the capital city.

"Today, the Chief Minister sought responses from departments ranging from PWD to Transport, DPCC, Environment, and all others to discuss different aspects of pollution in Delhi", Sirsa said.

According to Sirsa, the meeting highlighted several new findings regarding the sources and impacts of pollution, shedding light on areas that need immediate intervention. "Many new things have come to light," Sirsa added.

Furthermore, Sirsa confirmed that a follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Thursday to continue the discussions and ensure that the necessary steps are taken. “Meaningful work will be done in the coming days”, he assured, emphasizing that the government is committed to taking action to combat the city's air quality crisis.

Delhi’s pollution levels have reached alarming levels in recent years, with worsening smog and poor air quality causing health concerns for millions of residents. The government’s continued focus on tackling the issue is seen as an important step in improving the city's environmental conditions.

