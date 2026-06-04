Caught on Camera: Man Brutally Stabs Ex-Girlfriend and Her Sister in Bhopal

A horrifying incident of violence unfolded in the Shankar Nagar area on Tuesday evening, where a young woman was brutally stabbed multiple times in broad daylight, and her elder sister was slashed while trying to protect her.

The Chhola Mandir Police have registered a case of attempted murder and launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The Brutal Attack

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victim and her elder sister were walking through the Shankar Nagar locality. According to police sources, the accused intercepted the sisters and, following a brief altercation, pulled out a sharp-edged weapon.

The attacker launched a vicious assault on the younger woman, inflicting severe stab wounds to her neck, face, back, and hands.

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Seeing her sister under attack, the elder sibling bravely rushed forward to intervene. However, the ruthless assailant turned on her as well, stabbing and slashing her across the cheek before turning back to the primary victim.

Caught on Camera

CCTV footage capturing the chilling sequence of events has since surfaced on social media. The video shows the violent struggle which quickly alerted nearby residents.

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As a crowd began to rapidly gather to rescue the women, the accused panicked, threatened the victims, and fled the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

Both victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where they are currently recovering from their injuries. "We have registered a case under relevant sections for attempted murder. CCTV footage from the area is being thoroughly analyzed to track the accused's escape route. Multiple teams from the Chhola Mandir Police Station are actively conducting raids, and the suspect will be arrested soon,” said Senior Investigating Officer, Chhola Mandir Police Station>