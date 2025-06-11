Caught on Camera: Public Outrage Over Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case Grows; Man Slaps Accused At Indore Airport

In a major display of public outrage over the honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a video has surfaced online showing a passenger slapping one of the four accused while he was being escorted by Shillong Police and the Indore Crime Branch for a flight to Shillong.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore.

The video shows the passenger, waiting with his luggage outside the airport, slapping the accused as the investigating team was moving with the accused toward the airport’s entry gate.

The honeymoon murder case has sent shockwaves across the nation and sparked widespread public anger. The passenger's outburst, captured on camera, reflects the prevailing sentiment over the brutal killing of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi.

Since all the accused were wearing masks, it is unclear which one was slapped.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

All Accused Brought to Shillong

All four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case were brought to Shillong after a seven-day transit remand was obtained for further investigation.

They were taken to Sadar Police Station in Shillong.

Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi was later taken to Ganesh Das Hospital for a medical examination.

The Meghalaya Police currently has a three-day transit remand for her. According to police sources, she has not confessed to the crime and has attempted to mislead investigators with fabricated stories, claiming she was drugged, robbed, and kidnapped, to portray herself as a victim.